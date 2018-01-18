Local leaders attempt to put positive spin on Amazon decision

Charlotte city leaders were stunned on Thursday after they learned the city did not make the cut of 20 cities to be considered for Amazon's second national headquarters.

Mayor Vi Lyles looked for the silver lining after Amazon said no to the Queen City.

"No I'm not upset," she told reporters.” We are still very attractive for other potential employers, and we'll be attractive no matter what we think about this particular effort."

Behind the local effort was the Charlotte Regional Partnership, and in a joint statement with the Charlotte Chamber both groups said in part, economic development agencies and partners throughout the 16-county Charlotte USA region demonstrated an exceptional level of cooperation, collaboration and teamwork during the process.

Backers of the bid have not released the Request For Proposal referred to as the RFP.

However, the promotional courting of Amazon publicly focused on the amenities Charlotte has to offer.

Before being elected to city council, Tariq Bokhari organized a number of local forums designed to engage the community regarding importance of Amazon.

Bokhari said, “I hope they give back to the 237 of us that didn't win. Not that you didn't win, but good job. But what did we do well in our submission process and poorly."

Amazon or not, the bid process offered another opportunity to showcase Charlotte according to the Mayor.

"Anything that happens in North Carolina for the good. It's good for everybody in our state," she said.

Some of the other cities being considered are Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta.

