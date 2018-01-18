Officer injured in York County shooting released from hospital

One of the officers who was shot and injured in Tuesday's early morning shooting in York County has been released from the hospital.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Kyle Cummings has returned home from the hospital and is recovering.

Cummings was one of the four officers who were shot by alleged suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall.

During a press conference, the York County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night to a domestic violence-related incident at a home on Farrier Lane, which is located outside of the city of York.

Before deputies arrived, McCall reportedly ran from the home on foot. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said. York County K-9 officers were then called in to track McCall.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies say McCall "fired shots," ultimately striking K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. Sgt. Clinton was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Clinton, who has been with YCSO for 34 years, is expected to be OK. The sheriff's office said Clinton was shot in the leg. The K-9 was not struck by the gunfire.

With the assistance of several law enforcement departments including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials, a search ensued for McCall.

During the search, deputies said McCall allegedly fired more shots, injuring three officers.

Those officers were identified as YCSO Detective Mike Doty, YCSO Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Detective Doty died Wednesday from critical injuries. A procession was held for Doty Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY: Procession held for fallen York County deputy fatally shot in line of duty

A GoFundMe account - which you can find here - has been set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

According to the York County Solicitor, McCall is being charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Sgt. Clinton, Sgt. Brown, and Sgt. Cummings. He will also be charged with possession and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.