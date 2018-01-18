Changes coming to hunting, fishing license sales in Louisiana

The way Louisiana's recreational hunters and fishermen get their licenses is changing.

According to a news release, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries says it's currently transitioning to a new recreational hunting/fishing license sales system. To minimize impact to those who will be purchasing licenses in next few months, please see below.

If you will need to purchase a license from a retailer before April 2, it's recommended that you make your purchase before January 30, 2018.

A few dates to be aware of during the transition:

January 30, 2018 – January 31, 2018 - All license sales will be temporarily down for system maintenance.

February 1 – April 1, 2018 – License sales will be available through Internet sales (PC, smartphone, mobile device and laptop) at www.wlf.la.gov and LDWF headquarters and regional offices (Monroe, Opelousas, Lake Charles & Alexandria). Retail locations will not sell licenses while installation of new equipment and employee training is implemented.

April 2, 2018 – Retail vendor license sales will resume.

If you need assistance with your online purchase please contact the 24-hour help desk beginning on Feb. 2 at: 888-362-5393. If you have other licensing questions, call our license office at 225-765-2887 or 225-765-2898 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

