Weather closings hurt local shops

The snow in Salisbury took its toll on several local businesses. Most shops and government services were closed on Wednesday, and slick roads and sidewalks kept many shops closed on Thursday.

“Independent business like this, when we get weather like this it absolutely kills us and the the last two weeks have been terrible," said Don Vick at the Candy Shoppe. “People just don’t come out and shop downtown, they’d much rather just go to the big box stores and do all their shopping at one time and that kind of kills small businesses.”

Vick spent several hours on Thursday morning cleaning the sidewalk in front of his shop on North Main Street. Just up the street at the Fine Frame Gallery that same task was undertaken.

“Well if they come, we want to let them in, that would be the first thing," said owner Bruce Wilson. "We’re getting restless at the house.”

Palermo's, the Sidewalk Deli, the South Main Book Company, and Spanky's were among the businesses that were open on Thursday.

The Kitchen Store on S. Main Street was closed for Wednesday and part of the day Thursday. Owner Dennis Lunsford opened up on Thursday afternoon as streets and sidewalks cleared.

Schools in Rowan-Salisbury will be closed for students on Friday, but many of the city and county government offices and services will be operating.

