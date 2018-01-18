Schools issue delays, closings amid concerns of icy roads

Multiple school districts in the WBTV viewing area announced closings or delays amid concerns of black ice and unsafe travel on the roads Friday.

Despite temperatures reaching above freezing Thursday afternoon and some snow starting to melt, roads remain slick across much of the state. Another night of below freezing temperatures will likely cause continuing hazardous travel conditions, Governor Roy Cooper warned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for all students Friday, with an optional teacher workday for staff at 10 a.m.

The make up day for Friday will be announced as soon as possible, school officials said.

Ashe County Schools, Avery County Schools, Burke County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Cleveland County schools, Caldwell County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Gaston County Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Union County Schools, McDowell County Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Rock Hill Schools, Stanly County Schools, York County Schools and Hickory Public Schools closed for students Friday due to dangerous road conditions throughout the area, where secondary roads remain covered in ice and snow.

Most of the schools with closings for students announced that Friday would be a workday for staff.

Clover Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Hickory Public Schools said that Friday will be an optional teacher workday with a two-hour delay for all staff. Monday will be a regular student day (make-up day) and no longer a teacher workday, as previously scheduled.

Gaston County Schools said that Friday is a mandated teacher workday, and that employees should report to work on a two-hour delay or when they can do so safely. Students will be in school on Monday to make up Wednesday.

Fort Mill schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for Friday, while York School District 1 and Rock Hill Schools will be closed for all students and employees Friday.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced schools are closed for students Friday with an optional teacher workday with up to a three-hour delay. Monday will be a workday and Tuesday will be a student day, the first snow make up day for the school district this year. Lincoln County Schools also has an optional teacher work day with a three-hour delay.

Several universities and community colleges have also announced closings and delays for Friday.

