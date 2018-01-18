Officials urging caution for drivers as snow melts, refreezes

While the major roadways have been cleared, work continues on secondary roads, according to officials with Rowan County Emergency Services.

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for black ice from 6:00 pm on Thursday until noon on Friday. There are still slick spots on roadways as the temperature tries to climb above freezing.

Across Rowan County many roads are clear where they are in direct sunlight, but in shaded areas there are still significant areas covered in snow and ice, and there have been additional traffic accidents.

There is still the potential overnight through the morning for black ice to form where residual water remains.

Drivers should continue to exercise caution by reducing speeds and increasing distance between vehicles.

