Man accused of robbing three woman in separate Plaza Midwood robberies

A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed three woman in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood over a span of three months.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 25-year-old Donovan Davis reportedly assaulted a woman and stole her phone at the intersection of Central Avenue at Thomas Avenue in November 2017.

On Jan. 9, a woman who was walking to her car on Central Avenue and Tomas Avenue was allegedly robbed by a man who asked her for a cigarette. Police identified Davis as the suspect and said he grabbed the woman's purse before fleeing from the scene in a black SUV.

The next day, officers say another woman had her purse stolen while walking on Thomas Avenue just before 8 p.m. Davis "forcibly" took the woman's purse and fled the scene in the same black SUV, according to police.

Davis was charged with three counts of common law robbery. He is also facing larceny charges and resisting a public officer.

CMPD released this statement Thursday:

"This arrest was the result in large part to a community member sharing important information with officers. The community member’s involvement allowed officers to apprehend a prolific robbery suspect before he could victimize any additional members of our community."

If you have any information about this robberies, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say all information is kept confidential and tipsters can receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.