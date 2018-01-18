Procession held for fallen York County deputy fatally shot in line of duty

A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.

Detective Michael R. Doty was injured in the line of duty during a shooting in the 1400 block of South Parham Road Tuesday morning.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night to a domestic violence-related incident at a home on Farrier Lane, which is located outside of the city of York.

Before deputies arrived, the alleged suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, reportedly ran from the home on foot. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said. York County K-9 officers were then called in to track McCall.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies say McCall "fired shots," ultimately striking K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. Sgt. Clinton was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. Clinton, who has been with YCSO for 34 years, is expected to be OK. The sheriff's office said Clinton was shot in the leg. The K-9 was not struck by the gunfire.

With the assistance of several law enforcement departments including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials, a search ensued for McCall.

During the search, deputies said McCall allegedly fired more shots, injuring three officers including Doty.

PREVIOUS: Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

Det. Doty, who has been with YCSO for 12 years, was reportedly in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a press conference Tuesday that Doty was "hanging onto life." On Wednesday evening, deputies announced that Det. Doty had died.

Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006.

Det. Doty was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the sheriff’s office. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an associate advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

Representative Bruce Bryant said he hired Doty and his twin brother Chris Doty at the department. Chris Doty still works there now.

“On the SWAT team he gave his job 100 percent, over 100 percent,” Rep. Bryant said. “There would be times that I’d walk out in the hall and here’s Mike Doty there even hours that he should be at home, he was there working on things.”

“He’s just a police officer that every agency would be proud to have,” Rep. Bryant said.

"We've had a lot of support, texts, calls, emails. We appreciate the publics' support for our officers," Sheriff Tolson said. "We need your continued prayers for our department."

A GoFundMe account - which you can find here - has been set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

According to the York County Solicitor, McCall is being charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Sgt. Clinton, Sgt. Brown, and Sgt. Cummings. He will also be charged with possession and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

Charlotte-Meckleburg police tweeted that portions of Interstate 77 southbound and Brookshire Freeway were shut down while the procession was underway.

Within the next hour, portions of I-77 South and Brookshire Freeway will be closed briefly as the body of Fallen York County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Doty is escorted to the S.C. Line. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 18, 2018

Escorting the body of a fallen deputy; about to get on 77S @CMPD @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ESr2goUoCJ — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) January 18, 2018

More: body of slain @YCSO_SC Det Doty being escorted to SC state line by @CMPD @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/58PhndwRv0 — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) January 18, 2018

The body of slain York County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Doty was escorted to the state line this morning. Detective Doty was shot while searching for a suspect wanted in a domestic violence case early Tuesday morning.Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EUOpRIdZTo — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 18, 2018

Police escorted Doty's body to the South Carolina state line from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday afternoon. Once in S.C., Doty's body was taken to Piedmont Medical Center.

“What words can you have for this situation right now. I do not have none,” said Mitch Morgan, with the Steel Patriots out of York County. “These guys go through a lot that we do not realize when we are sitting home on the couch watching tv.”

“We are a brotherhood. No matter if you are fire, or ems, or police. We stand together,” said Tega Cay Fire Chief Scott Szymanski

“We want them to know what he did was important. The life he lived was important and the job that he did was important,” said Stephanie Lingerfelt. Lingerfelt has a brother that works in law enforcement in York County. “We absolutely love them, and we are praying for them.”

Dozens lined the street as the body of Det. Doty was taken to the Peidmont Medical Center. #WBTV pic.twitter.com/0Y8PnysEyo — WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) January 18, 2018

"We really could use your thoughts and prayers from members of the community for that officer and his family and all members of the York County Sheriff's Office family," YCSO PIO Trent Faris said about Sgt. Dotty.

There was an outpouring of support for the York County Sheriff's Department and York Police Department following the incident.

Related: York Co. deputies, officer receive outpour of support after shooting

Overnight we deployed the Mobile Operations Center (the MOC), FieldComm & EM personnel to York County to support the @YCSO_SC & @YorkCountyDPSC. We’re keeping our York County public safety family in our thoughts today. #SendingTheSwarm pic.twitter.com/f6xlazo4sm — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) January 16, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the York County Sheriffs Office and York Police Department this morning.@YorkSCPD @YCSO_SC — LACOSO (@LACOSO1) January 16, 2018

Please keep the York County Sheriff's Office,York Police Department and their families in your thoughts and prayers. We are so thankful for these men and women who risk their lives everyday to serve and protect. — York County SC Gov (@YorkCountySCGov) January 16, 2018

Our thoughts are with the @YCSO_SC this morning, prayers for a speedy recovery! https://t.co/LOEdYto5YQ — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 16, 2018

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Officers and their families with @YCSO_SC and @YorkSCPD — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) January 16, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thanked the officers involved for "their service and sacrifice."

Words can’t describe the sorrow in our hearts waking up to the news that four law enforcement officers in York County were shot while responding to a call this morning. We are grateful for and humbled by their service and sacrifice. (1/) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 16, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pause with us today to say a prayer for the officers, their families, the York County Sheriff and Police Departments, and the entire York County community. (2/2) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 16, 2018

Doty's funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.