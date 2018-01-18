Union County deputies thank 'concerned citizens' for stopping alleged drug robbery

"Concerned citizens" are believed to have stopped a potential drug robbery at a home in Union County Monday.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Chelsey Lane in the Sandalwood neighborhood around noon Monday. Neighbors alerted deputies after seeing two teens reportedly wearing "skull" masks and acting suspicious outside a home, deputies said.

Deputies say the pair reportedly left the home for some time but returned a short time later. Once on scene, deputies found one of the teens had a loaded gun, the sheriff's office said.

The teens also allegedly had a stolen AR-15 rifle, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside their vehicle, deputies say. A short time later, deputies performed a search warrant at the home and found another stolen handgun, marijuana, THC extract and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they believe the teens reportedly went to the home to commit a robbery but it was "interrupted" thanks to the neighbors who alerted the sheriff's office.

A priority mail packaged arrived at the home which contained nearly 450 grams of THC extract, deputies said.

Josue Diego Martinez, 18, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and possessing a schedule VI substance.

Kevin Manuel Arant-Melchor, 17, was charged with breaking and entering and possessing a schedule VI substance. Zackery Keith Phifer, 21, is facing drug charges in connection with the contraband that was seized from the home, the sheriff's office said.

The teens are expected to appear in court on March 13. Phifer is expected to appear in court on March 6.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

