Charlotte’s out of the running for Amazon’s HQ2

Amazon announced their finalists vying for its second headquarters and the city of Charlotte did not make the list.

In 2017, Amazon requested bids for locations to build a second headquarters in North America. The company said the deal could bring 50,000 jobs over several years with an average salary of $100,000, plus a $5 billion construction investment. Amazon says the commitment would also fuel tens of thousands of indirect jobs and billions of dollars in community investment long-term.

The Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership said they “aggressively" pursued the opportunity and submitted a proposal.

PREVIOUS: Potential for Amazon HQ2 puts Charlotte leadership to work on proposal

On Thursday, Amazon announced Raleigh as one of their finalists vying for the their second headquarters. Among Raleigh, 19 other cities made the cut including Boston, New York City, Newark, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Denver, Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus and Toronto.

In September, city officials launched the hashtag, #CLTisPrime, to help bring Amazon's second North American headquarters to the Charlotte area.

Officials with the Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership released this statement:

"We’re pulling out all the stops to win the competition for the 50,000 high paying jobs and $5 billion in economic development that Amazon’s HQ2 will bring to the selected city."

RELATED: City leaders launch hashtag to help bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

City leaders released this statement Thursday:

We put our best foot forward in responding to Amazon’s RFP for its HQ2 location and are proud of the proposal we made. As we said from the beginning of this process, whether or not we are selected by Amazon, we will reap significant benefits from the unprecedented regional effort. Economic development agencies and partners throughout the 16 county Charlotte USA region demonstrated an exceptional level of cooperation, collaboration and teamwork during the process. As always, we continue to move forward on a number of recruitment projects across our region and expect growing economic success in 2018.

Here's a map of the top locations that are competing for Amazon's HQ2.

Amazon already operates a fulfillment center near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.