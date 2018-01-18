Panthers kicker Graham Gano (and son) just built the NFL’s biggest snowman

If Carolina Panther Graham Gano is 6-foot-2, how tall is this snowman? You do the math. (Graham Gano, Twitter)

Carolina Panther Graham Gano is known as one of the best kickers in the NFL, but he’s also apparently one heck of a dad.

When most of us were staring in anguish at the snow and ice Wednesday, he was building a giant snowman to entertain his oldest son.

If Gano is 6-foot-2, as his stats say, then the snowman has to be close to 9 feet...maybe 10. And it’s wearing a Panthers ski cap, no less.

Can we build a snowman he said...?? pic.twitter.com/j2wfdRHrPR — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) January 18, 2018

Gano explained the project in a tweet that quoting his son: “Can we build a snow man, he said.”

His tweet of the snow giant has gotten 1,900 likes since being posted at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and plenty of comments. Some swore it had to be fake or an optical illusion, while others tried to name it.

“Try kicking a field goal over that,” tweeted Grant Dunwoody.

“You built a Julius Peppers,” tweeted one fan.

“That’s not a snowman. That’s a Transformer,” tweeted James Barrier.

Gano has long had one of the most entertaining Twitter feeds of the Carolina Panthers, informing fans of the snakes he’s found around his yard...his favorite socks to wear in case he’s ever chased by a deer, and even how many pounds of feed it takes a dairy cow to produce 80 pounds of milk. (He toured a dairy with his children.)