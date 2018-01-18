Woman settles after daughter was struck by vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman whose daughter was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle has settled with a pizza restaurant and its driver.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a judge approved the settlement for more than $270,000 Tuesday.

Marilyn Mittleman filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of her daughter, Ashley Woodhanil, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when she was hit by a vehicle in 2014.

The lawsuit states that Darrell Franklin Phibbs was working as a delivery driver for Burke Street Pizza in Winston-Salem when Wodhanil was hit. Phibbs was never criminally charged in the incident.

The newspaper says Burke Street Pizza attorney Richard Coughlin did not immediately return a message for comment Wednesday.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

