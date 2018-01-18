Salisbury veteran named to Service Academy Nomination Board

A Salisbury veteran has been named to the Service Academy Nomination Board.

This week U.S. Representative Ted Budd (NC-13) announced the Thirteenth District Service Academy Nomination Board, according to a press release.

The nomination board met on Saturday in Rep. Budd’s Advance office to review applications, interview candidates, and recommend those qualified for nominations to the various service academies. The board consists of veterans and community leaders from across the Thirteenth District.

The members of the service academy nomination board are Mr. Ronald Hope of Bermuda Run, Mr. Matt Reyes of Mooresville, Mr. Doug Lain of High Point, Mr. Mark Beymer of Salisbury, Mrs. Rayne Brown of Lexington, and Mr. Todd Poole of Advance.

"I am grateful to the service academy nomination board for their service to the Thirteenth District," Budd said. "One of my most rewarding responsibilities as a member of Congress is to nominate students to the service academies and I look forward to the honor of announcing our nominees in the upcoming weeks."

Mark Beymer is a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Beymer served during Vietnam where he was a helicopter and A-4 pilot. He was wounded in action and was awarded a purple heart. After his military service, Beymer retired from NASA and began a career in education. From 2003 until 2009 Beymer was Assistant Vice President for Construction, Accreditation and Security at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury, NC.

Matt Reyes is a 1989 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. Reyes deployed to Saudi Arabia with the 101st Airborne Division as part of the rapid deployment force which responded when Iraq invaded Kuwait. He subsequently served during Operations Desert Shield and Storm and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service. Reyes is currently the Broker in Charge with Keller-Williams Lake Norman.

Anyone interested in receiving a nomination to a United States service academy for 2019 should contact Rep. Budd’s office at 336-998-1313 or by mail at 128 Peachtree Lane, Suite A, Advance, NC 27006.

More information about service academies can also be found on Rep. Budd’s website at Budd.house.gov.

