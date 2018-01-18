One Charlotte cop...lying in the snow...flapping his arms. The video is priceless.

It’s easy. You just get flat on your back and flap your arms. Instant angel. (T.ORTEGA GAINES | Charlotte Observer)

Snow can bring out the kid in almost anybody, which explains why the city of Charlotte has issued an official social media “Snow Angel Challenge,” to see who can do the best job of lying flat in the snow and flapping their arms.

The best angel so far is also the funniest. The 15-second clip posted on Twitter features an empty Charlotte Mecklenburg Police patrol vehicle (with blue lights on) and to the rear is an officer, lying in the snow, flapping his arms. It looks as crazy as it sounds, too, since he’s wearing a short sleeved shirt.

Ok @ViLyles @CLTgov, we found a #CMPD officer willing to join in the fun. For some reason, he asked that we not share his name. But we promise this is the real thing! #CLTSnowAngelChallenge #snowday #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Iwrxp2z513 — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

“For some reason, he asked that we not share his name. But we promise this is the real thing!” said a tweet from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The clip had been viewed 7,400 times Thursday morning, with many commenters applauding the unnamed officer’s skills. They also wanted to know who it was, so they could vote for him.

“With short-sleeves? Savage! I want him patrolling OUR neighborhood!” Tweeted one viewer.

“I’m cold watching him,” posted Tracy Kennedy.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted her support for the challenge. She also tweeted a video clip that looks a lot like Lyles doing her own snow angel. It’s hard to tell for sure, since she’s wearing so many clothes.

“Can’t let my granddaughter upstage me,” said Lyle’s tweet.

Here’s some of what is showing up on Twitter. Is the first tweet Mayor Lyles in action?