Layer of ice shuts down portion of Cabarrus County road

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A road in Cabarrus County has been shut down Thursday morning due to ice. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a layer of ice on Rocky River Road to Pill Grove Church Road near Harrisburg has made the area "impassable."  The road is closed for nearly half a mile. 

The road closure began just after 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 2 p.m. 

NCDOT officials said there were a number of vehicles in the road and in the ditch due to the ice. 

