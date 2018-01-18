Layer of ice shuts down portion of Cabarrus County road

A road in Cabarrus County has been shut down Thursday morning due to ice.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a layer of ice on Rocky River Road to Pill Grove Church Road near Harrisburg has made the area "impassable." The road is closed for nearly half a mile.

*Traffic Alert* Lower Rocky River Rd. is impassible near Rocky River Rd. due to layer of ice on roadway. There is a number of vehicles in roadway in ditch from ice. Road was closed due to the inability to get through treat overnight. @Harrisburg_NC — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) January 18, 2018

The road closure began just after 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 2 p.m.

NCDOT officials said there were a number of vehicles in the road and in the ditch due to the ice.

