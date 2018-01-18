Woman escapes east Charlotte house fire

A woman was able to escape a fire at her home in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 6400 block of Treeline Place. Firefighters said there was a "heavy fire" showing from the home.

Structure Fire; 6400 Treeline Pl; heavy fire showing from a 1 story house; Station 34’s area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 18, 2018

Crews say 27 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 25 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire; 6400 Treeline Pl; 27 FF’s control house fire in 25 minutes; no injuries reported; fire remains under investigation; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 18, 2018

The fire caused $50,000 in damages. No one was hurt.

The woman was displaced in the fire.

