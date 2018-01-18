Woman escapes east Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman escapes east Charlotte house fire

A woman was able to escape a fire at her home in east Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 6400 block of Treeline Place. Firefighters said there was a "heavy fire" showing from the home. 

Crews say 27 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 25 minutes. 

The fire caused $50,000 in damages. No one was hurt. 

The woman was displaced in the fire. 

