Independence Boulevard ramp reopens after slick pavement forces shutdown

A ramp on Independence Boulevard closed for a time Thursday morning during hazardous road conditions following Wednesday's snowfall.

The inbound ramp on Independence Boulevard at Interstate 277 was reopened by 8 a.m. The area was closed due to slick pavement.

Crews are working to open the ramp from U.S. 74 West to the John Belk Freeway in coordination with CMPD. We anticipate opening the ramp when temperatures rise later this morning. Please avoid driving if at all possible. — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 18, 2018

As of Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police has responded to nearly 300 wrecks due to the inclement weather.

A First Alert Day was declared for Thursday due to black ice during the morning commute. Until we get above freezing, expect roads to be treacherous.

In the afternoon, we will be back above freezing and in the low 40s. The sun will also return so we should see plenty of melting. Depending on how much melts and evaporates, we could be looking at more black ice Friday morning.

