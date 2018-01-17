Charlotte-area locations affected in Jason's Deli data breach

Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017.

The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.

The locations are in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Out of the locations, there are five located in the Charlotte area.

The website lists three locations in Charlotte, one in Huntersville and one in Pineville.

In a statement, Jason's Deli said, "a large quantity of payment card information had appeared for sale on the "dark web" and that analysis of the data indicated that at least a portion of the data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations."

Anyone with questions can contact Jason's Deli customer service via e-mail at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or by calling 409-838-1976.

Jason's Deli has 266 restaurants in 28 states and are headquartered in Texas.

