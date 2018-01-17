More than 1,000 without power in University area - | WBTV Charlotte

More than 1,000 without power in University area

(Source: Duke Energy)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

More than 1,000 people were without power in the University area of Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, at least 1,100 people were dealing with outages due to fallen trees and limbs damaging Duke Energy equipment.

Duke Energy expects power to be restored this afternoon.

No further information has been released.

