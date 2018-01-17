No injuries after heavy fire burns house in east Charlotte

An electrical issue is to blame for a heavy fire that broke out in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Update Structure Fire; 4307 Creemore Dr; fire was the result of an electrical issue; damage estimates is $80,000 pic.twitter.com/7IkEnwRa7n — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 18, 2018

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 4300 block of Creemore Drive.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire; 4307 Creemore Dr; 27 FF’s control house fire in 20 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 17, 2018

No injuries were reported. Firefighters say the fire caused around $80,000 worth of damage.

