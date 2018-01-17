No injuries after heavy fire burns house in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries after heavy fire burns house in east Charlotte

(Source: Charlotte Fire Department) (Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An electrical issue is to blame for a heavy fire that broke out in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 4300 block of Creemore Drive.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters say the fire caused around $80,000 worth of damage. 

