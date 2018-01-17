No injuries after heavy fire burns at house in Charlotte

A heavy fire was reported at a house in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 4300 block of Creemore Drive.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire; 4307 Creemore Dr; 27 FF’s control house fire in 20 minutes; no injuries reported; fire under investigation; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 17, 2018

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation. The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

