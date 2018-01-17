No injuries after heavy fire burns at house in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries after heavy fire burns at house in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A heavy fire was reported at a house in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 4300 block of Creemore Drive.

Officials say 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation. The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

