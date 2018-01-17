Body identified as missing 57-year-old in east Lincoln Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

Body identified as missing 57-year-old in east Lincoln Co.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN, NC (WBTV) -

A body was found in Lincoln County Wednesday morning in a truck parked near a church.

Officials received a call around 11:30 a.m. that a body was discovered in a vehicle near Hill's Chapel Church in the 900 block of south NC 16 Business Highway, reports stated.

According to officials, the truck was parked near trees, behind a church and hidden from view.

The body was identified as 57-year-old Michael Todd Hinsey. He was reported missing Dec. 28 by his son. The last time officials say Hinsey was seen alive was by a family member on Dec. 26 when he left home.

PREVIOUS: Missing Lincoln County man last seen before Christmas

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly