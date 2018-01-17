Body identified as missing 57-year-old in east Lincoln Co.

A body was found in Lincoln County Wednesday morning in a truck parked near a church.

Officials received a call around 11:30 a.m. that a body was discovered in a vehicle near Hill's Chapel Church in the 900 block of south NC 16 Business Highway, reports stated.

According to officials, the truck was parked near trees, behind a church and hidden from view.

The body was identified as 57-year-old Michael Todd Hinsey. He was reported missing Dec. 28 by his son. The last time officials say Hinsey was seen alive was by a family member on Dec. 26 when he left home.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

