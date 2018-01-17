Snow socks foothills

The snow has stopped falling in the North Carolina Foothills but not before putting a blanket five inches and more on the ground. The system dumped more of the white flakes than expected and caused havoc on the roads.

Law enforcement officers were in non-stop mode since before daybreak responding to accidents. Most were minor with no one hurt. But conditions made it slow going and prompted pleas from authorities for people to stay home.

Highway crews tried to stay ahead of it and by late Wednesday progress was being made. Temperatures will dip into the teens overnight so slick spots will still be an issue on major roads in the morning. It could be later Thursday before highway crews can attack the secondary and neighborhood roads.

Most schools in the area have already said they will remain closed at least one more day.

