Queens University basketball program making history

Queens University basketball earned their first ever No. 1 ranking in the nation among Division II schools this season.

Queens University basketball earned their first ever No. 1 ranking in the nation among Division II schools this season. They went 16-0 before suffering their first loss to conference rival Lincoln Memorial over the weekend, and are currently ranked 4th in the country.

Despite that loss, the team is in great spirits this week and is looking forward to getting back in the win column.

This roster has seven seniors on it who have all helped contribute to the consistency this program has seen over the last few seasons. Coach Lundy says their impact will always be felt throughout the program, and that most importantly he's proud of the young men they have become.

They Royals are back in action tomorrow night at the Levine Center when they host Lenior-Rhyne. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.