Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. has to watch out for snow. Here’s his warning to NC drivers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Wednesday afternoon he collided with a tree just minutes after helping a family trying to drive through a snow-covered road. He warned NC drivers to stay off the roads during the snow storm. Screenshot of tweet

Icy roads spare no one from the chance of a crash — not even NASCAR drivers. That’s something Dale Earnhardt Jr. learned the hard way during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The NASCAR legend and Kannapolis native tweeted in the afternoon he collided with a tree. The collision happened just minutes after Earnhardt helped a family trying to drive through a snow-covered road.

Earnhardt said he wasn’t injured in the crash and his car probably just needs a new alignment, but he gave a stern warning to North Carolina drivers considering driving in the snow.

“NC stay off the roads today/tonight,” he tweeted.

He wasn’t the only driver to have a collision during the winter weather. The state highway patrol reported more than 500 crashes across North Carolina by noon. In Charlotte, police responded to more than 140 wrecks related to the snow by midday.

Gov. Roy Cooper warned of increasingly hazardous conditions as evening nears and temperatures continue to drop. He advised people who went to work to consider leaving early, if they could.