Multiple area schools cancel class Thursday ahead of more inclement weather

Multiple schools announced they will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 18. All evening events on Thursday are being canceled and all athletic activities and Community Use of School events also are being canceled.

We will be closed on Thursday, January 18th. All evening events on Thursday are cancelled. Make-up days for school closings on January 17 and January 18 will be Monday, January 22 and Monday, February 19. pic.twitter.com/XDQcRBv3hO — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) January 17, 2018

Charlotte Catholic High School, Clover Schools, Fort Mill Schools, Rock Hill Schools, Alexander County Schools, Burke County Schools, Ashe County Schools, York Schools, Union County Schools, Iredell County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, McDowell County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Gaston County Schools, Anson County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Catawba County Schools, Clover Schools, Watauga County Schools, Lancaster County Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Chester County Schools, Mooresville City Schools, and Newton Conover Schools will also be closed Thursday as black ice and hazardous road conditions remain a concern.

Central Piedmont Community College, Catawba College, Johnson C. Smith University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Winthrop University also announced they will be closed for students Thursday.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be closed for students and staff Thursday. RSS says high school students should follow their exam schedule.

2nd Update: Schools are closed for Ss & Staff on Thur - Mon is a make-up day. HS exams on Mon & Ss to follow their school’s exam schedule. Staff to follow options 2-4 of the Inclement Weather Protocol. Stay safe&warm! @lynn_moody @posteducation @DavidWhisenant @rowan_county_wx pic.twitter.com/OMoucKJfxo — Rowan-Salisbury Sch (@RSSinformation) January 17, 2018

Many of the same schools were closed Wednesday due to snowfall and freezing temperatures.

