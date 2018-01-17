Nearly 300 crashes reported since Wednesday amid inclement weath - | WBTV Charlotte

Nearly 300 crashes reported since Wednesday amid inclement weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

There have been nearly 300 wrecks so far in the Charlotte area due to the hazardous roads caused by inclement weather, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday morning.

Snow began steadily falling across the Charlotte area around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Police said they responded to 265 wrecks Wednesday. Officers said at least 33 of those wrecks involved injuries. There were 55 road blockages and vehicles that were displaced.

On Thursday, CMPD said they responded additionally to 38 more wrecks between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.Thursday morning. 

Police said they normally average 170 incidents in 24 hours. 

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police tweeted that they "surpassed the number of crashes CMPD typically works a day and it's not even "rush hour."

On Wednesday, police tweeted "the snow may stop in a few hours, but it's going to turn to ice."

