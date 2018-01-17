Nearly 300 crashes reported since Wednesday amid inclement weather

There have been nearly 300 wrecks so far in the Charlotte area due to the hazardous roads caused by inclement weather, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thursday morning.

Snow began steadily falling across the Charlotte area around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to 265 wrecks Wednesday. Officers said at least 33 of those wrecks involved injuries. There were 55 road blockages and vehicles that were displaced.

Yesterday, CMPD was called to 265 wrecks, far more than on an average day. As of 8 a.m. this morning, we've investigated 25 wrecks. It's icy out there. Please don't travel unless you must!. pic.twitter.com/KlWTSzesQn — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 18, 2018

On Thursday, CMPD said they responded additionally to 38 more wrecks between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.Thursday morning.

Police said they normally average 170 incidents in 24 hours.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, police tweeted that they "surpassed the number of crashes CMPD typically works a day and it's not even "rush hour."

We've already surpassed the number of crashes CMPD typically works a day and it's not even "rush hour" yet. As of 4 p.m., our officers investigated 181 wrecks. pic.twitter.com/twBHSGuWgO — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

On Wednesday, police tweeted "the snow may stop in a few hours, but it's going to turn to ice."

Yes, that's an axle in the road! Please use caution, if you must go out. As of 1 p.m., CMPD officers have worked 169 wrecks today. The snow may stop in a few hours, but it's going to turn to ice. pic.twitter.com/gfwVdHdJ8H — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

