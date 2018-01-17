I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Gaston County

A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County for some time Wednesday.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, I-85 northbound was closed near Exit 25 due to a wreck involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

85 NB is currently closed just past Exit 21 due to a Jackknifed Tractor Trailer. Significant delays exist. #GFD — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) January 17, 2018

Crews tweeted just before noon that all of the lanes on the road have reopened.

All lanes now open on 85 NB near Exit 21. #GFD — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) January 17, 2018

Firefighters said drivers could expect "significant delays." It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

