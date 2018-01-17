I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Gaston County - | WBTV Charlotte

I-85 reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes in Gaston County

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County for some time Wednesday. 

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, I-85 northbound was closed near Exit 25 due to a wreck involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer. 

Crews tweeted just before noon that all of the lanes on the road have reopened. 

Firefighters said drivers could expect "significant delays." It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck. 

