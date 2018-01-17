Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Conover man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 73-year-old Catawba County man.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Douglas Wayne Hall was last seen on Forest Street SW in Conover. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hall was last known to be wearing a brown and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, a blue and white sweatshirt, orange hat and brown boots, officials said.

He is around 6-foot-2 and weighs 145 pounds. Hall has short gray and brown hair, with hazel eyes. Officials did not release Hall's picture.

Hall's vehicle is a white 1999 Ford Crown Victory with NC tag FBV3461, officials said.

If you have any information or know Hall's whereabouts, you're asked to call Conover police at 828-464-3112.

