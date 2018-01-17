Mooresville man faces over 70 child sex assault charges

A Mooresville man is facing 72 charges related to the sexual assault of a child

Larry Earl Davis, 38, was charged with 49 counts of indecent liberties with a child, 19 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child, and four counts of statutory rape of a child.

Police say the offenses happened between June 2014 and January 2018 and are all related to the same victim.

Mooresville police started investigating on Jan. 8, after receiving a sexual abuse report from the Iredell County Department of Social Services.

Davis was taken into custody at the Salisbury Police Department and transferred to the Mooresville Police Department where he was processed.

He was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.

