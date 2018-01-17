Here’s when Mooresville Costco site work will begin. Hint: It’s getting closer.

Before a packed audience, Mooresville commissioners reversed themselves and approved a rezoning that will allow for a Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 Brawley School Road exit 35 on Monday night. (Ron Lee | WBTV)

MOORESVILLE, NC (Joe Marusak/Charlotte Observer) - Costco is scheduled to begin clearing land and otherwise preparing the site of its first Lake Norman location sometime this spring, a Mooresville town official told the Mooresville Tribune.

Actual plans for the Costco-anchored retail center off Interstate 77 Exit 35 (Brawley School Road) are still under review, however, said Rawls Howard, Mooresville’s planning and community development director.

Costco is not ready to announce when it expects to build and open the warehouse off Talbert Road near the exit, a company spokeswoman said late Tuesday.

The company typically posts expected opening dates of its warehouses two or three months in advance at www.costco.com/new-locations.html, the spokeswoman told the Observer.

In June, Mooresville commissioners reversed themselves and approved a rezoning allowing for a Costco-anchored retail center off the exit.

Superior Court Judge Mark Klass had recently nullified the town board’s 2016 rejection of the rezoning. The judge ordered commissioners to reconsider the rezoning at their next available meeting.

Mooresville commissioners “misconstrued the meaning of the term ‘Large Box’ in such a way as to make it appear to be disallowed at Exit 35 when it was not,” Klass ruled, referring to large chain retail stores.

The Brawley Crossing center on Talbert Road also will include an Academy Sports + Outdoors and outparcels facing Talbert for smaller retailers.

The project’s developer, Hammerford Development Co. of Toronto, Canada, has promised $2.5 million to $3 million in improvements to Talbert and Brawley School roads. The development will mean an immediate combined 400 jobs from Costco and Academy Sports, a Hammerford representative told the commissioners at a public hearing.

Those assurances didn’t appease most of the crowd of about 160 people packed into Mooresville Town Hall that night. Numerous speakers cited traffic and safety concerns and said the project would disrupt the residential character of their area.