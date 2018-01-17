FIRST ALERT: Snow showers continue, roads to ice after sundown

4 P.M. UPDATE

* Snow tapers off

* Ice on the roads tonight!

* First Alert Day on Thursday

We will see snow showers continue for the next few hours before we can finally wrap up this snow event. We have been below freezing since 8:00 in the morning. As soon as the sun goes down, we will start to see icing on the roads - especially secondary roads that haven't been treated. Please be extra careful this evening through the morning on Thursday.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Thursday due to the likelihood of black ice in the morning. Until we get above freezing, expect roads to be treacherous!

In the afternoon, we will be back above freezing and in the low 40s. The sun will also return so we should see plenty of melting. Depending on how much melts and evaporates, we could be looking at more black ice by Friday morning.

After that, the warming begins. We will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. We could hit 60° by Sunday.

Be safe out there!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

8 A.M. UPDATE

* Winter Storm Warning

* Snow & Cold Today

* Icy Road Concerns

Winter Storm Warnings continue through 6pm today for the all of the WBTV viewing area outside of the mountains (Winter Weather Advisory there). In the foothills / I-40 corridor, where snow started earlier this morning and temperatures are in the 20s, I'm upping amounts to the 3" to 6" range. In the immediate Charlotte area a widespread area of 2" - 4" of snow (on non-road surfaces) is expected. Lower amounts here are due to warmer temperatures in the 40s overnight when rain fell). The mountains may actually see a little less than the foothills, likely in the 2" - 4" range, while neighborhoods along and north and east of the Yadkin / Pee Dee River in the Sandhills will likely fall into the 4" to 8" range.

By late afternoon, we will gradually dry out from west to east and perhaps even see some sun across the foothills, but that may be wishful thinking. The problem is that highs will struggle all day as we hover right around the freezing mark. With even just a little sun, there should be some melting and then refreezing when the sun goes down and temperatures fall quickly through the evening. That would mean black ice issues for tonight and Thursday morning as we bottom out in the teens. As such, another First Alert Day has been declared for Thursday, but only for morning ice issues.

Thursday afternoon should start a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Thursday afternoon. We will reach the mid 50s on Friday. The weekend could take us in to the 60s both days before rain arrives on Monday.

Be careful and be safe on the roads!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

6 A.M. UPDATE

Winter Storm Warning

Snow & Cold Today

Icy Road Concerns

Winter Storm Warnings were expanded across the entire Piedmont of North and South Carolina from the National Weather Service Tuesday evening and now cover the entire Charlotte metro. We're expecting a widespread area of 2" - 4" inches of snow in this same area including the greater Charlotte region.

The foothills and mountains may actually see a little less, likely in the 1" - 3" inch range, while neighborhoods along and north and east of US 52 in the Sandhills will likely fall into the 3" to 6" inch range.

By late afternoon, we will gradually dry out from west to east and perhaps even see some sun across the foothills, but that may be wishful thinking. The problem is that highs will struggle all day and we may just barely make it above freezing. With even just a little sun, there should be some melting and then refreezing when the sun goes down and temperatures fall quickly through the evening. That would mean black ice issues for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as we bottom out in the teens. As such, another First Alert Day has been declared for Thursday, but only for morning ice issues.

Thursday afternoon should start a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Thursday afternoon. We will reach the mid 50s on Friday. The weekend could take us in to the 60s both days before rain arrives on Monday.

Be careful and be safe on the roads!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

5 A.M. UPDATE

Snow developing across the Charlotte metro Wednesday morning

Cold air will rapidly move in Wednesday morning

Expect treacherous driving conditions later Wednesday morning

As of 4:30 a.m., rain has begun to change over to snow in the Charlotte-metro area. Charlotte and surrounding areas are now under a Winter Storm Warning, which is an elevated alert from Tuesday's Winter Weather Advisory. The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p .m. Wednesday evening.

Our current WBTV First Alert forecast is calling for 2” to 3” inches of accumulating snow in the Charlotte area. To the east of Charlotte, amounts may be in the rang of 3” to 6” inches. The snow has gotten a little bit of a later start and will likely last into the late afternoon. Snow should begin to taper off into showers later on Wednesday, but with colder air in place much of the snow will be slow to melt Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, it may once again be tough sledding for drivers across the region. Highs will only make it into the low 30s with temperatures rapidly dropping after sunset. Lows Thursday morning will once again be in the teens. This has prompted us to issue a First Alert Day for Thursday. Anything that melts slightly on Wednesday will refreeze rapidly after darkness falls.

There is better news looking down the road at the extended forecast. Temperatures will warm into the 40s on Thursday afternoon and afternoon highs will climb towards the 60s by the weekend.

The bottom line is you should expect driving conditions to deteriorate as we head later into the morning. Roads that are wet now may become snow covered and slick over the next several hours.

The bottom line is you should expect driving conditions to deteriorate as we head later into the morning. Roads that are wet now may become snow covered and slick over the next several hours.

Be safe and enjoy the snow!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

