Salisbury City Council moves forward with plan to honor fallen firefighters

The new fire station in Salisbury is likely to be named in honor and memory of two fallen firefighters.

On Tuesday the Salisbury City Council voted to open a 30-day public input period and appoint a special committee to review the naming of Fire Station 6.

The fire department would like to name the new station in honor of Victor Isler and Justin Monroe. Isler and Monroe died while fighting the Salisbury Millwork fire on March 7, 2008.

The station will be built on 6 acres of now undeveloped property west of U.S. 29 South in the 300 block of Cedar Springs Road.

