Medical Examiner: Death of Shirley Pierce was "violent and painful"

A witness for the prosecution said that the death of Shirley Pierce in July 2013 would have been "violent" and "painful."

Dr. Clay Nichols testified in Rowan County Superior Court on Tuesday about the attack that left Pierce dead in her Kannapolis home.

Marlene Johnson has been charged with murder. Prosecutors say Johnson stabbed Pierce to death because she believed that Pierce was having an affair with her husband.

Investigators have said they have found no evidence of an affair.

According to The Salisbury Post, testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Clay Nichols showed that "Shirley Goodnight Pierce suffered a painful death when she was stabbed so violently the knife used by her killer broke off in her neck, severing her carotid artery and jugular vein."

Last week that blade was shown to jurors.

Testimony on Wednesday was postponed due to the weather.

