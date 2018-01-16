One person shot outside of south Charlotte apartment complex

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed one person was found shot outside of an apartment complex in south Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the 10300 block of Cedar Trail Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Police say one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with life threatening injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

Officials have not said if they are searching for a suspect at this time.

No further information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

