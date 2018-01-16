Forever Family: Meet Chris

In this week’s Forever Family feature, allow me to introduce you to Chris!

I had a chance to hang out with Chris at the exact same time a significant snow was pelting the Greensboro area back in early December. Needless to say, we took advantage of nature’s playground and frolicked for a while before moving back into warmer quarters to talk about his hopes and dreams.

For most of us, that is probably a brand new car, or hitting the lottery. For Chris, a mom and dad would be his lottery ticket. He already has a delightful younger sister, Lamiya, but they are living apart from each other, and nothing would make them happier than to be adopted together.

While Chris was being interviewed by another TV reporter, Lamiya and I were sitting together and watching. To start the interview, the reporter asked Chris for his last name. So he told her. What happened next sent a shockwave through me. At that moment, Lamiya leaned over and asked me, “Is that my last name?”

I was in disbelief with what I just heard from this adorable child, and it made me realize how these children with no families are lacking the most fundamental thing in life – an identity.

Let’s double down and try and find homes and families for these deserving children. To learn more about adoption, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY, or log onto foreverfamily.org.

Keep in mind, adopted children 13 years of age or older are eligible for free healthcare and free college at state schools in North Carolina!

