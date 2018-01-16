Lenoir pediatrician facing criticism after terminating patient

A mom’s desire to get a second opinion for her infant daughter’s illness got her terminated as a patient by one Lenoir pediatrician.

Four-month-old Raelynn Ray has experienced stomach issues since she was born.

Her mom Lauren Ray was taking her to Mountain View Pediatrics for care, until the doctors terminated her as a patient.

“I thought I was getting ‘Punk’d,’” the mother says.

A letter from a supervising doctor says the practice was cutting ties because Ray was dissatisfied with treatment and wanted a second opinion. The new mom says that is true. She mentioned the desire to talk to another doctor, but had not actually gone.

“I wanted another set of eyes on it,” she says.

Ray says she then took to social media posting a critical review on the office’s Facebook page. Screenshots of the page show a response from the office saying they wish they could rate patients stating, “good riddance.”

“It was not just mine, it was other people months before,” Lauren says.

The mother found several reviews from other parents and other comments in response from Mountain View Pediatrics. The office wrote on one review “the feeling is mutual” and “looks like we made the right call.”

The Facebook page no longer comes up in a search.

“I just wanted to warn other people, that I don’t think it’s right because I’ve gotten second opinions on myself before,” Lauren says of her original online review.

Lauren tells WBTV she has found a new doctor for her daughter and is happy with the treatment there.

Mountain View Pediatrics told us “no comment” over the phone.

