10-year-old Lancaster boy missing after getting off school bus found safe

Lancaster County say a child reported missing Tuesday has been found safe.

Dequarrius Whitted, 10, was reported missing after he was last seen getting off the school bus near his home around 2 p.m. Officials said it was imperative that he be located immediately due to cold temperatures and the possibility of a winter mix.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies said Whitted had been found safe and unharmed and was being reunited with his parents.

No further information has been released.

