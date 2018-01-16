NC DOT trucks ready to roll in Mecklenburg Co.

Tuesday night at 10 p.m. trucks are expected to roll out and prepare the roads for winter weather.

Numbers drive the plan of response taken by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, as it relates to handling a major weather event.

Tanks in the back of trucks are being filled with what's called a calcium solution. Decision makers here say they have a 48-hour window to get things ready. On Monday workers put out some 50,000 gallons of the calcium and solution.

Jon Hinson will be calling the shots regarding what roads get serviced first.

"At that point, as a division we'll make some decision on what type of treatments we want to do," he said.

Fighting road conditions for these trucks means prepping.

Snow business is a part of the seasonal trade at Little Hardware. Kerns Little says salt supplies are ordered back in the summer, but that's not all. Depending on the severity of what comes, salt and yes sleds will have a very short shelf life.

"We're taking a gamble on what's going to be happening in the winter time and typically we can count on one nice snow or dusting all the way through March," Little told WBTV.

Officials are warning ahead of the winter mix that is expected, to drive with caution if you have to be out.

"Operate with caution and plan your route," Hinson said.

