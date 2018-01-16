Schools announce closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather

Multiple school districts in the WBTV viewing area announced closings or delays ahead of winter weather moving in Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) has announced, via Twitter, that it will be closed for students Wednesday.

"Forecasters are expecting a winter storm to impact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area starting this evening and continuing into the early morning hours, bringing snow and freezing temperatures to the region.," CMS tweeted.

"CMS has been monitoring forecasted weather and road conditions to determine the best course of action for students and staff," school officials said. "Based on anticipated weather conditions, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17. All evening events on Wednesday are being canceled and all athletic activities and Community Use of School events are also being canceled."

Along with CMS, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Ashe County Schools, Avery County Schools, Alexander County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Chester County Schools, Clover Schools, Gaston County Schools, Lancaster County Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Mooresville City Schools, McDowell County Schools, Fort Mill Schools, Hickory City Schools, Union County Schools, Newton-Conover Schools, York County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Rock Hill Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Rowan-Salsibury Schools will be closed for students and staff. High school students are to follow their school's directions for exams, Rowan-Salsibury Schools says.

Gaston College, Johnson and Wales University, York Technical College, DeVry University and Winthrop University also announced their campus would be closed Wednesday.

Alleghany County Schools, Anson County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Montgomery County Schools, Richmond County Schools, and Stanly County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay. Johnson C. Smith University will also operate on a two-hour delay.

Watauga County School officials tweeted that class will be in session on Saturday. The snow day program for Watauga County Schools opens at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Students who attend Avery County Schools were dismissed early Tuesday afternoon due to the approaching winter weather.

According to school officials, Avery County Schools dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with the exception of Avery Middle School and Avery High School. Students who attend Avery Middle School were dismissed at 1:45 p.m. and students who attend Avery High School were dismissed at 2 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all counties in the WBTV viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly, Union, York and Chesterfield, SC.

A First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday. Snow showers will start for the mountains as early as this evening and continue into the night. For the rest of us, the onset will be a little later.

We may see this start as rain and then turn over to snow. Still, by the time you head out in the morning, expect snow to be the main concern. It should be done by midday but could bring 1-2" for most of us and up 3" the farther east you go. Expect messy conditions for the morning commute.

Any melting snow Wednesday afternoon will refreeze Wednesday night as we did into the teens, so be prepared for icy road conditions Thursday morning.

