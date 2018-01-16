Two arrested, one cited for drug related offenses in Lincoln Co.

A Lincolnton police officer conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle that led to the arrest of two suspects.

Around 2 a.m on Jan. 11 officers searched the vehicle and located several syringes, small baggies, digital scales, 14.2g of cocaine and 3.4g of meth.

The driver of the vehicle, William Miller, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller received a $30,000 secured bond.

Passenger James Caldwell was charged with PWISD cocaine, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $35,000 secured bond.

Passenger Hannah Lanning was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She was released at the scene.

