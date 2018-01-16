Prep continues for winter weather in the foothills

City Hickory trucks loaded with brine hit the roads Tuesday morning, spreading the salty mixture over bridges, overpasses and main highways. Officials say it's in preparation for what might come overnight.

”There could be some issues in the morning,” said Assistant Director of Public Services Steve Miller.

He says it’s all about trying to keep the road safe for the public. Additional crews will come in early in the morning to battle whatever might fall from the sky. Snow is expected, but Miller says his crews will be ready for anything.

Forecasters have said an inch or two of snow is possible. Miller expects that whatever falls can be handled and taken care of quickly.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.