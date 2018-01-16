Missing Charlotte woman found safe

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman reported missing Tuesday was later found safe.

Wanda Brown was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home around 1:45 p.m. Police then sent out a missing persons report asking for the public's help locating her.

Just after 8 p.m. officials said Brown had been located at a women's shelter.

No further information has been released.?

