Emergency shelter opening near uptown ahead of anticipated snowfall

An emergency shelter is opening Tuesday night near uptown Charlotte ahead of expected snow showers.

County officials say the shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Grade Cole Center, located on the Central Piedmont Community College Campus at 310 N. Kings Dr. The shelter will remain open through noon Thursday.

"The shelter is open to everyone, including couples and families," county officials say.

Emergency Management says they decided to activate an emergency shelter as demand is expected to exceed total capacity at partnering shelters. Inclement weather conditions, including snow, has also been forecasted in the area overnight.

RELATED: Snow means a First Alert Day for Wednesday

Red Cross will provide cots, blankets, meals, and snacks.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) provides direct bus routes (9 and 17) from the Charlotte Transportation Center at 310 E Trade St., to the Grady Cole Center. CATS’s City LYNX Gold Line is a free streetcar service that stops near the center, county officials remind the public.

The Urban Ministry Center Outreach Team plans to encourage homeless people to visit a shelter or provide sleeping bags and blankets if they refuse to go to a shelter.

Partner shelters are located at the following addresses:

Salvation Army Center of Hope – 534 Spratt Street, Charlotte

Men’s Shelter of Charlotte – 1210 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

Urban Ministry Center (Room in the Inn) – 945 North College Street, Charlotte

"Most restrictions for admission to the shelters have been waived during the severe cold weather period," county officials say.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.