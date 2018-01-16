Tractor trailer overturned near Mint Hill, expect traffic delay - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor trailer overturned near Mint Hill, expect traffic delay

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) -

A tractor trailer overturned in Mint Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on NC 218 near Mint Hill.

Officials have not said what caused this crash and if anyone was injured.

No further information has been released at this time.

