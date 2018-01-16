Four injured in bus crash near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Four injured in bus crash near uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Four people were injured in a bus accident near uptown Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened on Dalton Avenue at N Tryon Street.

Medic says they took four people to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the accident. 

