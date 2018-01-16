WBTV Sports Overtime: Charlotte Checkers at mid season

After starting the season 10-3, the Charlotte Checkers enter the midway point of the season on a 4 game losing streak and have yet to win in 2018.

But a 4 game home stand and the return of some key players could be just what this teams needs to get back on the right track.

For more on the Checkers, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.