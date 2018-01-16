Two suspects identified after home shot into in north Charlotte

Two suspects were identified Wednesday evening after shots were reportedly fired into a home in north Charlotte Tuesday.

Officials say Ahmad Anthony and Ahmad Watts are the two suspects who were charged in the case.

The incident began around 10:17 a.m. on the 2500 block of N. Pine Street. The victim told responding officers that someone had shot into the home, which had people inside. The victim reportedly identified the shooters and gave a description of the vehicle they were in.

A short time later officers located that vehicle and attempted to pull it over. One person took off running from the vehicle but was quickly apprehended. The second person ran into a home on Irma Street but came out a short time later with the assistance of family members.

A third person was voluntarily transported to be interviewed, police said.

Investigators said it was later determined that the vehicle used was reported stolen on December 17, 2017.

No names or possible charges have been released.

