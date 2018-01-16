The last of Panther Cam Newton’s designer hockey jerseys up for auction

Cam Newton wore one of his Checkers jerseys to the Charlotte Checkers last month. You can own one, if you bid well on eBay. (Charlotte Checkers)

The last of those jerseys designed by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for the Charlotte Checkers minor league hockey team are up for auction on eBay, including one autographed by Newton himself.

Bidding for the Newton-autographed jersey starts at $850. To bid, go to eBay’s Charlotte Checkers Hockey page.

The auction, which ends Friday, offers a rare chance to own an unusual (and short-lived) line of clothing designed by an NFL athlete for a hockey team. Auction proceeds go to the Cam Newton Foundation and its youth programs.

Newton agreed to design the jerseys as part of a joint promotion with the Checkers. Checkers players wore the jerseys for one game in a Dec. 21, then auctioned them after the game, raising nearly $16,000. The highest price paid that night was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton, who attended the game.

Eight of the nine jerseys now up for auction on eBay were made for players who didn’t get to play in the December game. Bids for the player jerseys start around $250. However, eBay is offering bidders an option to buy the some of the jerseys immediately for $600.

“When we order the jerseys before the season, we have to make one for every player in our system because we’re not able to predict who’s going to be in our roster months in advance, especially given the volatile nature of a minor-league sports roster,” said Checkers Spokesman Paul Branecky. “All of the other jerseys that appear in this auction are for players that didn’t make our team out of training camp.”

The story of the specially made jerseys has been covered by sports outlets across the country. The jerseys represent a unique bit of NFL memorabilia, as the first known example of an NFL quarterback designing something for a minor league hockey team.

Newton is well known to fans across the country for his flashy fashion sense. The Checkers approached him with the idea of creating a jersey, and Newton worked with a professional design team to make one that featured a mix of Panthers team colors and logos associated with his charity.