Four teens charged in China Grove incident involving shots fired and drugs

Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.

The homeowner said that she was awakened to the sound of her teen son fighting with three other teens inside the house. The woman intervened and tried to stop the fight.

The woman's son told deputies that he was being robbed "for his weed and his money."

The fight continued as the three teens tried to get into a car. The woman tried to pull her son away from the other teens, then one of them, John Alvin Jefferies, 17, of S. Fulton Street in Salisbury, told the woman that he would kill her.

According to the report, the woman told Jefferies that he wouldn't do that. Jefferies then fired a shot that just missed the woman's head.

Jefferies then got into the car and as it drove off, fired more shots into the air.

A Salisbury police officer spotted the car near S. Church and Harrison Streets. One teen jumped and ran away, the others were taken into custody.

The homeowner from Daugherty Road was brought to the scene where she identified the teens that had been fighting at her house.

Two teens, Jeremiah Mason, 16, of Neelytown Road, and Dakota Hunter, 18, of S. Church St., told the officer that they had marijuana in their "genital area."

They removed the marijuana and gave it to police.

Jefferies was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, and first degree burglary. Bond was set at $150,000.

Aldyn Shon Blackwelder, 19, of Bostian Heights in China Grove, was charged with first degree burglary. Bond was set at $75,000.

Mason was charged with first degree burglary and drug possession. Bond was set at $75,000.

Hunter was charged with first degree burglary, carry a concealed weapon, and drug possession. Bond was set at $75,000.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.